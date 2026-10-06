SPF launches DeepVerse with 30 investors to support Indian deeptech
SPF just rolled out DeepVerse, a new platform designed to help deeptech startups in India tackle their biggest challenges.
Backed by 30 investors, founders, and venture capital firms like Accel and Bessemer Venture Partners, and technology companies like Intel and Meta, DeepVerse is all about giving a push to sectors like semiconductors, spacetech, and biotech.
SPF president and CEO Shweta Rajpal Kohli summed it up nicely: "India has the founders and, increasingly, the capital for world-class deeptech. Policy has to catch up. When companies take a decade to build, founders and investors need rules they can plan around, and a say in making them. DeepVerse institutionalizes that voice."
DeepVerse to have 18-member advisory board
DeepVerse will also have an 18-member advisory board featuring leaders from Accel India, MeitY Startup Hub officials, and founders from companies like Airbound and Ather Energy.
Their job? Recommend policy recommendations and ecosystem interventions around regulation, access to capital, talent, and global expansion for Indian deeptech startups.
This project builds on SPF's earlier #100DesiDeepTechs initiative with MeitY Startup Hub, Startup India, and IIT-Madras, so the goal is clear: make it easier for innovators to grow big ideas into real-world impact.