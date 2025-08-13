Spice Lounge hits upper circuit for 2nd day running
Spice Lounge Food Works (formerly Shalimar Agencies Ltd) just hit the upper circuit for the second day in a row, opening at ₹39.47—almost touching its 52-week high.
The real jaw-dropper? Its share price has skyrocketed 741% in the past year, going from just ₹4.60 to where it is now.
Spice Lounge's rebrand sparks investor frenzy
After officially rebranding on August 11, 2025, Spice Lounge has become a hot topic among retail investors—it's fully owned by them, with no promoter holding at all.
Despite being valued pretty high, people keep piling in as the stock keeps hitting upper circuit limits and delivering big returns.
Board meets tomorrow to discuss financial results
The company's board meets tomorrow to approve financial results for the quarter ending June 30, 2025—a moment investors are keenly waiting for to see if all this hype matches up with real numbers.
With momentum still strong post-rebrand, everyone's curious if this run can last.