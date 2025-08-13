Spice Lounge hits upper circuit for 2nd day running Business Aug 13, 2025

Spice Lounge Food Works (formerly Shalimar Agencies Ltd) just hit the upper circuit for the second day in a row, opening at ₹39.47—almost touching its 52-week high.

The real jaw-dropper? Its share price has skyrocketed 741% in the past year, going from just ₹4.60 to where it is now.