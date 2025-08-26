Next Article
SpiceJet's new system sends boarding passes to your WhatsApp
SpiceJet just made flying a bit easier at Shillong Airport by ditching paper boarding passes.
Now, if you check in at the counter, your pass lands right in your WhatsApp—no more printouts needed.
The airline says this move is all about making travel "faster, greener, and more seamless" for everyone.
The process is already live at Shillong Airport
This upgrade runs on a new system that sends boarding passes via WhatsApp or email and baggage tags through SMS.
With Indian airports printing over nine million boarding passes in June 2025 alone (which meant about six tons of carbon emissions), going digital is a win for the planet.
SpiceJet plans to bring this eco-friendly process to more airports across India soon.