India to sign $1bn GE engine deal for LCA Mark 1A
India is about to sign a $1 billion deal with General Electric (GE) for 113 GE-404 engines, powering up its homegrown fighter jet program.
These engines will help build 97 more Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Mark 1A jets, with the agreement expected to be signed by September.
The extra engines mean smoother production and fewer delays as HAL works to deliver all LCA jets ordered by the Indian Air Force, with the rest due by 2034.
Plus, India's teaming up with GE and French company Safran on future engine tech, giving a real boost to local defense manufacturing.