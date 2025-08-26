LOADING...

US imposes 50% import duty on Indian gems, jewelry

Business

The US has imposed a hefty 50% import duty on Indian gems and jewelry.
This is a big deal for India's $10 billion annual exports to the US—about a third of its total global sales in this sector.

Indian exporters eye alternative markets

With these new tariffs, Indian exporters are eyeing markets in West Asia, Europe, and the UK or even shifting production to countries like the UAE or Mexico where duties are lower.
But moving operations isn't easy—it means higher costs and more paperwork.

India at a disadvantage

Countries like Turkey, Vietnam, and Thailand already enjoy much lower tariffs (15-20%), making it tougher for India to compete.
The industry is urging the government for help—like better export incentives—to keep jobs safe and business steady.