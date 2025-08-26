Indusbridge Ventures launches ₹1,000 crore fund for defense startups
Indusbridge Ventures is rolling out a ₹1,000 crore fund aimed at boosting India's aerospace and defense tech scene, with plans to hit their target by the first quarter of next year.
They've already locked in ₹200 crore from wealthy investors and big companies, and partner Ravi Kapoor says they're on track for an initial close of ₹300-400 crore by September-end thanks to strong interest from private banks and wealth managers.
Fund to focus on strategic investments and joint ventures
The fund plans to back Indian startups in aerospace, defense, and dual-use tech, teaming up with US-based Fedtech for global access.
About a third of the money will go into strategic investments; the rest will support joint ventures in manufacturing.
Each venture could get $3-5 million—making it appealing for family offices looking to diversify.
The advisory board features some serious experience: ex-Navy chief Admiral Karambir Singh and former Defence Secretary Gargi Kaul are both on board.