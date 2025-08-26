Indusbridge Ventures launches ₹1,000 crore fund for defense startups

Fund to focus on strategic investments and joint ventures

The fund plans to back Indian startups in aerospace, defense, and dual-use tech, teaming up with US-based Fedtech for global access.

About a third of the money will go into strategic investments; the rest will support joint ventures in manufacturing.

Each venture could get $3-5 million—making it appealing for family offices looking to diversify.

The advisory board features some serious experience: ex-Navy chief Admiral Karambir Singh and former Defence Secretary Gargi Kaul are both on board.