US consumer confidence dips in August

Confidence like this shapes how much people spend, which drives most of the US economy.

For eight months straight, folks have felt down about job prospects.

According to a summary of the report from the Conference Board, worries about jobs and income are outweighing any good news on business conditions.

If people stay cautious with their wallets, it could potentially slow things down for everyone—at least in the near future.