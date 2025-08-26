Love doomscrolling? This job might be perfect for you
What's the story
Mumbai-based start-up Monk-E is on the lookout for "Doomscrollers," a unique job opening that has taken social media by storm. The company's co-founder and CEO, Viraj Sheth, shared the unusual vacancy on LinkedIn. The ideal candidate for this full-time position should spend over six hours a day scrolling through Instagram and YouTube.
Job requirements
Who is the ideal candidate for this role?
The ideal candidate for this unconventional role should not only be a creator enthusiast but also have an in-depth understanding of the fast-paced creator culture. They should know which influencer is trending and follow subreddits such as r/ICG as religiously as one reads the morning paper. Fluency in English and Hindi along with basic Excel skills are also part of the job requirements.
Application process
How to apply for the position
The position is full-time and based in Mumbai. Applicants are encouraged to apply with a sense of humor and personality, making the application process as unique as the job itself. The unusual job listing has drawn a lot of attention online, with people finding it funny, surprising, and slightly envious that a habit often frowned upon is now being valued as a professional skill.