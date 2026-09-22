Spinny files IPO with SEBI to raise up to ₹3,000cr

Spinny, the used-car platform backed by cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar, is gearing up for a big move: it has filed for an IPO with Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) and aims to raise up to ₹3,000 crore.

The plan is to go public in 2027 if all is approved.

Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, Citigroup Global Markets India, Morgan Stanley India Company, and 360 ONE WAM have been appointed as book running lead managers.