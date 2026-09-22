Spinny files IPO with SEBI to raise up to ₹3,000cr
Spinny, the used-car platform backed by cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar, is gearing up for a big move: it has filed for an IPO with Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) and aims to raise up to ₹3,000 crore.
The plan is to go public in 2027 if all is approved.
Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, Citigroup Global Markets India, Morgan Stanley India Company, and 360 ONE WAM have been appointed as book running lead managers.
Spinny posts ₹6,000cr FY26 topline
Launched in 2015, Spinny has grown fast: its revenue jumped 25% last year to ₹4,657 crore and its topline touched around ₹6,000 crore in FY26 and is expected to grow another 25-30% in FY27.
With operations in 25 cities and about 15,000 cars sold every month (plus extras such as financing and insurance), it has become a major player.
Strategic buys such as Truebil and GoMechanic have helped too, and with $780 million raised so far from investors such as Tiger Global and Accel, Spinny is definitely on the map for young entrepreneurs to watch.