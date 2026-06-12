Spinny plans $300 million IPO

Growth trajectory

Spinny's financial performance in FY25

In FY25, Spinny's revenue from operations increased to ₹4,656.83 crore from ₹3,730.01 crore in FY24. The company's losses also narrowed down to ₹423.81 crore from ₹587.52 crore in FY24, according to filings sourced by Tofler from the Ministry of Corporate Affairs. Despite being a latecomer in India's used-car market, Spinny has managed to establish itself as a major player with its focus on transparency and trustworthiness in buying used cars.