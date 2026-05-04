Spirit Airlines shuts down after creditors reject $500 million government bailout

Thousands stranded after Spirit shutdown

Thousands of passengers across the US the Caribbean, and Latin America are now stranded, with over 4,000 flights scheduled through mid-May.

Refunds are on the way, but some travelers say they're still waiting.

Meanwhile, airlines like Delta and United are stepping in with discounted fares to help people rebook.

With Spirit's exit, there's less competition for ultra-low-cost flights, so expect fewer deals for budget travelers going forward.