Spirit Airlines shuts down after creditors reject $500 million government bailout
Spirit Airlines has officially shut down after a $500 million government bailout plan was rejected by creditors, who chose liquidation instead.
The airline was already struggling with heavy debt and bankruptcy, and things got worse as fuel prices spiked due to global tensions.
With Spirit gone, one of the biggest names in budget travel is now out of the skies.
Thousands stranded after Spirit shutdown
Thousands of passengers across the US the Caribbean, and Latin America are now stranded, with over 4,000 flights scheduled through mid-May.
Refunds are on the way, but some travelers say they're still waiting.
Meanwhile, airlines like Delta and United are stepping in with discounted fares to help people rebook.
With Spirit's exit, there's less competition for ultra-low-cost flights, so expect fewer deals for budget travelers going forward.