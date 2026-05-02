Spirit Airlines shuts down, blames Iran conflict for fuel costs

Spirit Airlines sought $500 million bailout unsuccessfully

Spirit filed for bankruptcy twice since 2024, but couldn't bounce back as jet fuel prices jumped from $2.24 to over $4.30 per gallon.

Disruptions in global shipping routes made things worse, leading to a major fuel shortage.

The airline asked for a $500 million government bailout, but talks fell through.

Now, airlines like United and Delta are stepping in to help stranded Spirit passengers with capped fares and support.