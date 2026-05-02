Spirit Airlines shuts down, blames Iran conflict for fuel costs
Spirit Airlines has officially shut down after 34 years, blaming skyrocketing fuel prices caused by the ongoing conflict in Iran.
The sudden move has left thousands of passengers stuck and placed around 17,000 jobs at risk.
Despite trying to restructure and manage its debt, the airline just couldn't keep up with rising costs.
Spirit Airlines sought $500 million bailout unsuccessfully
Spirit filed for bankruptcy twice since 2024, but couldn't bounce back as jet fuel prices jumped from $2.24 to over $4.30 per gallon.
Disruptions in global shipping routes made things worse, leading to a major fuel shortage.
The airline asked for a $500 million government bailout, but talks fell through.
Now, airlines like United and Delta are stepping in to help stranded Spirit passengers with capped fares and support.