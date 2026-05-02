Spirit Airlines ceases operations after failing to secure federal bailout
What's the story
Spirit Airlines, a major player in the US aviation industry, has announced its decision to cease operations. The ultra-low-cost carrier had been struggling financially for years and filed for bankruptcy twice since 2024. It was seeking a $500 million federal bailout from the Trump administration, but those talks have now fallen through. Earlier, President Donald Trump said that a deal with Spirit Airlines is still possible, but only if it's a good deal and we have to come first.
Operational details
All flights canceled, customer service unavailable: Airline
In a statement issued early Saturday, Spirit Airlines said, "It is with great disappointment that on May 2, 2026, Spirit Airlines started an orderly wind-down of our operations effective immediately." The airline added that all flights have been canceled and customer service is no longer available. Despite its financial woes, the company expressed pride in its impact on the industry over the last 34 years.
Market challenges
Iran war, fuel prices hurt airline
Spirit Airlines's financial woes were exacerbated by the Iran war, which sent jet fuel prices skyrocketing. The airline also faced stiff competition from larger rivals who adopted similar strategies that had made Spirit successful in the first place. These factors contributed to its decision to stop its flying operations immediately.
Merger attempt
JetBlue acquisition attempt fell through
In 2023, Spirit Airlines accepted a $3.8 billion offer from JetBlue after a bidding war. However, the US Justice Department sued to block the deal, claiming it would hurt budget-conscious consumers. A federal judge agreed and rejected the acquisition. Since then, Spirit has filed for bankruptcy twice in hopes of emerging as a leaner operation, but rising fuel costs and industry changes proved too much to overcome.
Market impact
Spirit's market share dropped during bankruptcy
While in bankruptcy, Spirit Airlines's operations had shrunk. In February, it had a 3.9% market share of US passengers, down from 5.1% last year. The airline was set to lose even more ground with a projected market share of just 1.8% in May. Despite its small footprint, consumer advocates say Spirit played an important role in keeping fares competitive against larger legacy carriers on certain routes.