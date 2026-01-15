Spotify bumps up US Premium prices—now higher than Apple Music
Spotify is raising its US Premium prices again, starting on subscribers' billing dates in February 2026.
The Individual plan jumps to $12.99/month (up from $11.99), Duo goes to $18.99, Family hits $21.99, and even the Student plan climbs to $6.99 for .edu holders.
How does it stack up now?
With these new rates, Spotify is officially pricier than both Apple Music and YouTube Premium—both still offer their individual plans at $10.99 and have cheaper student/family options plus bundles like Apple One.
If you're weighing your streaming options, this might be a good time to compare features and see what works best for your budget.
Quick reaction from Wall Street
After the announcement, Spotify's stock actually went up by 3% in premarket trading Thursday morning—a sign investors are on board with the price hike even if users might not be thrilled about paying more.