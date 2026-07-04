Square Yards eyes ₹3,000cr revenue, plans IPO in 12-18 months
What's the story
Proptech platform Square Yards is targeting a revenue of nearly ₹3,000 crore for the current financial year. The company also plans to go public within the next 12-18 months. In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Piyush Bothra, Co-Founder and CFO of Square Yards, said they are looking at a top-line growth of at least 40% this year while doubling their EBITDA from last fiscal.
Funding details
Square Yards to raise $50-60 million ahead of IPO
Square Yards recently raised $95 million through debt and equity. The company is now looking to raise another $50-60 million before its IPO. Bothra said this new capital will be used to strengthen their balance sheet and fund the next phase of growth, including technology investments. He added that the latest funding round was completed at a valuation "significantly above the unicorn level."
Business expansion
End-to-end platform for homebuyers
Square Yards has expanded its business beyond property transactions to include mortgages, interiors, rentals, and property management. This makes it an end-to-end platform for homebuyers. Bothra said despite being one of the largest players in many of its businesses, there is still a lot of room for growth. Urban Money, the company's mortgage business, is now its biggest revenue contributor, but the core real estate business still drives most profitability.
Future prospects
Affordability is the biggest risk to continued growth
Square Yards is targeting over 50% growth in its mortgage business this year. The company expects its real estate business to continue driving earnings even as newer verticals scale up. Bothra said the residential real estate cycle has a long way to go, driven by urbanization and sustained demand, but affordability remains the biggest risk to continued growth.