Square Yards eyes ₹3,000cr revenue, plans IPO in 12-18 months

Business expansion

End-to-end platform for homebuyers

Square Yards has expanded its business beyond property transactions to include mortgages, interiors, rentals, and property management. This makes it an end-to-end platform for homebuyers. Bothra said despite being one of the largest players in many of its businesses, there is still a lot of room for growth. Urban Money, the company's mortgage business, is now its biggest revenue contributor, but the core real estate business still drives most profitability.