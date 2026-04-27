'Come back home': Zoho founder calls on Indians in US

Sridhar Vembu, the founder of Zoho , has urged Indians living in the US to consider returning home. He emphasized that India's global standing will increasingly depend on its technological strength and ability to retain talent. "As difficult as it is for many of you to contemplate this, please come back home. Bharat Mata needs your talent," he wrote in a post on X .

Concerns raised Vembu highlights growing anti-immigrant sentiment in US Vembu's post comes amid growing anti-immigrant sentiment, especially in the tech industry. He said a "significant number of Americans" now think Indians "take away" jobs. This perception, he argued, isn't likely to change much with future elections. The Zoho founder also highlighted an ideological divide in the US between the "hard right" and the "woke left," which he believes is worsening.

Twitter Post Take a look at Vembu's post Open letter to Indians in America.

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Dear brothers and sisters from Bharat:



Like I did 37 years ago, you arrived in America with no money but with a good education and cultural heritage from Bharat. You achieved outstanding success. America was good to us. For that we must… — Sridhar Vembu (@svembu) April 27, 2026

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Immigration debate Remarks follow Trump's derogatory comments about India, China Vembu's comments come after Donald Trump shared a podcast clip that referred to countries like India and China in derogatory terms. The incident has reignited concerns over how Indians are perceived abroad amid an increasingly polarized immigration debate in the US. In his post, Vembu argued that global respect for Indians will be determined more by India's economic and technological progress than by diaspora success.

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Tech focus Call for 'missionary zeal' among Indian professionals abroad Vembu stressed that respect, prosperity, and security stem from a nation's technological prowess. He said India has enough "brain power" but has exported much of it to America. The Zoho founder called for a "missionary zeal," urging Indian professionals abroad to return their expertise and leadership. This, he argued, would help guide India's young population toward sustained economic growth.