Sridhar Vembu calls Elon Musk's universal high income dystopian
Business
Zoho co-founder Sridhar Vembu isn't sold on Elon Musk's plan to give everyone a Universal High Income in an AI-powered future.
He questioned why governments should hand out money for goods and services that machines could already produce, calling the idea "dystopian."
Sridhar Vembu urges antitrust enforcement
Vembu pointed out that when production goes up, prices usually drop, unless monopolies get in the way.
He suggests enforcing existing anti-monopoly laws instead of blanket payouts.
Plus, he believes jobs like teaching, farming, nursing, and spiritual guidance are areas where human involvement is still preferred, no matter how smart AI gets.