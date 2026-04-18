Sridhar Vembu calls Elon Musk's universal income dystopian, rejects it
Business
Sridhar Vembu isn't sold on Elon Musk's call for universal income to tackle job losses from artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics.
Instead, he calls the idea "dystopian view," arguing that tech-driven productivity should lower prices for everyone: no government payouts needed.
Vembu blames monopolies, urges antitrust enforcement
Vembu thinks if prices don't fall as tech advances, it's probably because of monopolies, not a lack of UBI.
He wants enforcement of existing anti-monopoly laws instead of government handouts.
For the future, Vembu sees people moving into roles that need human qualities like trust and empathy (think caregiving or teaching) so work evolves rather than disappears.