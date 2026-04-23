Srikanth Velamakanni named NASSCOM chairperson and Kishor Patil vice chairperson
Business
Srikanth Velamakanni, co-founder and group CEO of Fractal, just took over as the new chairperson of NASSCOM, the big tech industry group in India.
He steps in after Sindhu Gangadharan and brings over six years of experience at NASSCOM.
Kishor Patil from KPIT is joining him as vice chairperson.
Velamakanni targets AI growth in India
Velamakanni wants to push India's tech scene forward with more AI-driven growth.
His plans include making India a leader in autonomous systems and AI products, strengthening IP-led DeepTech innovation, and helping the workforce prepare for emerging Human + AI roles.
He's also putting a spotlight on responsible AI practices so India can be trusted globally in this space.