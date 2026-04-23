Srikanth Velamakanni named NASSCOM chairperson and Kishor Patil vice chairperson Business Apr 23, 2026

Srikanth Velamakanni, co-founder and group CEO of Fractal, just took over as the new chairperson of NASSCOM, the big tech industry group in India.

He steps in after Sindhu Gangadharan and brings over six years of experience at NASSCOM.

Kishor Patil from KPIT is joining him as vice chairperson.