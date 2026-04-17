Srini Pallia says Wipro project pipeline solid amid trade hiccups

Wipro posts 8% revenue, embraces AI

Pallia admitted there are some client challenges in the US but said they're under control thanks to clients adapting quickly to changes around the world.

AI projects are now a big part of Wipro's game plan, opening up new opportunities in advisory and solutions.

The company saw an 8% jump in revenue this quarter and is betting on a consulting-led, AI-powered approach to keep building strong client relationships for the long haul.