Srini Pallia says Wipro project pipeline solid amid trade hiccups
Wipro's CEO Srini Pallia wants everyone to know the company is holding strong, even as the business world gets a bit unpredictable.
Despite global trade hiccups and shifting tariffs, Wipro's project pipeline is solid.
"But net-net, three out of the four SMUs have shown sequential growth, that is how I would summarize it," Pallia added.
Wipro posts 8% revenue, embraces AI
Pallia admitted there are some client challenges in the US but said they're under control thanks to clients adapting quickly to changes around the world.
AI projects are now a big part of Wipro's game plan, opening up new opportunities in advisory and solutions.
The company saw an 8% jump in revenue this quarter and is betting on a consulting-led, AI-powered approach to keep building strong client relationships for the long haul.