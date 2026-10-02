Srinivasan and Singh oppose Noel Tata's merger into Tata Sons

Tata Trusts's vice chairmen, Venu Srinivasan and Vijay Singh, are not on board with Noel Tata's idea to merge Tata Electronics Systems Solutions and Tata Consulting Engineers into Tata Sons.

The move, announced on September 28, 2026, was meant to dodge a public listing but did not get approval from the boards of the trusts that control Tata Sons.

No meetings were even held to talk it over.