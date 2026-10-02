Srinivasan and Singh oppose Noel Tata's merger into Tata Sons
Tata Trusts's vice chairmen, Venu Srinivasan and Vijay Singh, are not on board with Noel Tata's idea to merge Tata Electronics Systems Solutions and Tata Consulting Engineers into Tata Sons.
The move, announced on September 28, 2026, was meant to dodge a public listing but did not get approval from the boards of the trusts that control Tata Sons.
No meetings were even held to talk it over.
Srinivasan files complaints, supports public listing
Srinivasan and Singh are concerned that getting too involved in business decisions could put the trusts' charitable status at risk. They are calling for more independent board reviews before big moves like this.
Meanwhile, Srinivasan actually supports a public listing instead. He thinks it would help minority shareholders and bring in fresh capital.
He has also filed formal complaints with the charity commissioner about SDTT's involvement in Tata Sons' affairs, but on Sept. 30, Noel Tata, his son Neville Tata, and the six Trusts that together own 66% of Tata Sons responded by filing 36 caveats.