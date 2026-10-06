SRIT India IPO to debut on BSE and NSE today
Business
SRIT India, a tech and IT services company, is making its stock market debut Tuesday, October 6, 2026.
Buzz is high, with the stock expected to list at around ₹184 per share, about 42% above its ₹130 issue price.
You will find it on both the BSE and the NSE.
IPO sold 1.68cr shares raising ₹218.4cr
The IPO wrapped up on September 30, raising ₹218.4 crore by selling 1.68 crore new shares.
Most of that money will go into boosting working capital and modernizing products, with some set aside for future growth moves like acquisitions and upgrades.