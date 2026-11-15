Standard Chartered launches Signature CIO funds in GIFT City

India's number of ultra-rich is growing fast, and so is their interest in global investments.

Standard Chartered has teamed up with Amundi Asset Management and SBI Funds International for this push.

As Samir Subberwal, global head of wealth solutions, retail products and analytics at Standard Chartered, puts it, "A lot of customers, when they originate wealth in their home country, want to look at investments offshore just to be able to diversify their portfolio,".

The Reserve Bank of India lets residents invest up to $250,000 abroad each year, so expect offshore investing to get even more popular from here.