Standard Chartered rates India overweight while keeping global markets neutral

Standard Chartered just gave India an "overweight" rating, meaning it sees more potential here compared to global markets, which it is keeping neutral on.

The bank thinks equity returns might slow down as we hit a bumpier mid-cycle phase, thanks to world tensions and oil price swings.

Still, Sumeet Bhambri, Global Head of Advisory and Managed Investments at Standard Chartered, says there is room for Indian markets to shine and says allocations to India among the bank's overseas wealth clients remain low relative to their overall portfolios, suggesting room for further increases.