Standard Chartered rates India overweight while keeping global markets neutral
Standard Chartered just gave India an "overweight" rating, meaning it sees more potential here compared to global markets, which it is keeping neutral on.
The bank thinks equity returns might slow down as we hit a bumpier mid-cycle phase, thanks to world tensions and oil price swings.
Still, Sumeet Bhambri, Global Head of Advisory and Managed Investments at Standard Chartered, says there is room for Indian markets to shine and says allocations to India among the bank's overseas wealth clients remain low relative to their overall portfolios, suggesting room for further increases.
Standard Chartered prefers bonds and alternatives
With all the market ups and downs lately, Standard Chartered is leaning into a mix of assets, keeping plenty in fixed income but also exploring longer-term bonds as interest rates peak.
Hedge funds are catching some attention too, with possible 8% to 10% dollar returns.
For regular investors, gold remains their main alternative pick; for those wanting more adventure (and risk), private equity and digital assets are options in its advanced model, though that fund isn't live yet.