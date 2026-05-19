Standard Chartered to cut over 15% back-office jobs by 2030

Standard Chartered targets 15% RoTE 2028

CEO Bill Winters says these tech upgrades are all about sustainable growth and better returns.

The bank is aiming for some pretty ambitious numbers: a return on tangible equity of 15% by 2028, plus lowering its cost-to-income ratio to 57% by 2028.

As its Fit for Growth program is designed to deliver $1.5 billion in savings and seeing strong earnings (including $18 billion flowing into its wealth business), Standard Chartered seems ready for the next chapter.