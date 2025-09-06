First-in-history: Embraer aircraft will now be repaired in India
What's the story
In a major development for India's aviation sector, regional carrier Star Air has partnered with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) to set up a dedicated maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) unit for Embraer aircraft. The memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed on September 1 and is seen as a key step toward reducing dependence on foreign facilities.
Cost efficiency
Bringing MRO work back to India
The new MRO unit will provide complete support for Star Air's fleet of Embraer jets. Until now, these aircraft have had to rely on expensive overseas hubs for heavy checks. Experts estimate that Indian airlines spend roughly ₹15,000 crore annually on MRO work abroad, mostly in Singapore, Dubai, and Europe. The new partnership aims to bring this business back home and cut costs significantly.
Partnership
Comprehensive support and training for Star Air's workforce
Under the MoU, HAL will provide complete MRO support for Star Air's Embraer fleet and other aircraft under its contracts. The state-run aerospace and defense company will also provide full aircraft painting services and conduct training programs for Star Air's workforce.
Expansion plans
HAL's foray into civil aircraft maintenance
The MoU builds on HAL's recent foray into civil aircraft maintenance, after it overhauled an IndiGo A320 Neo in March this year. The move is in line with the Indian government's efforts to integrate civil and military MRO as part of the Aatmanirbhar Bharat Package- Part 4. Civil Aviation Minister Rammohan Naidu recently stressed on the need for synergy between various stakeholders to boost aviation manufacturing in India.