First-in-history: Embraer aircraft will now be repaired in India

In a major development for India's aviation sector, regional carrier Star Air has partnered with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) to set up a dedicated maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) unit for Embraer aircraft. The memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed on September 1 and is seen as a key step toward reducing dependence on foreign facilities.

Cost efficiency Bringing MRO work back to India The new MRO unit will provide complete support for Star Air's fleet of Embraer jets. Until now, these aircraft have had to rely on expensive overseas hubs for heavy checks. Experts estimate that Indian airlines spend roughly ₹15,000 crore annually on MRO work abroad, mostly in Singapore, Dubai, and Europe. The new partnership aims to bring this business back home and cut costs significantly.

Partnership Comprehensive support and training for Star Air's workforce Under the MoU, HAL will provide complete MRO support for Star Air's Embraer fleet and other aircraft under its contracts. The state-run aerospace and defense company will also provide full aircraft painting services and conduct training programs for Star Air's workforce.