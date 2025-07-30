Star Health shares rise 3.5% on government-nominated director appointment

Sales up, profits down for Star Health

For the year ending March 2025, Star Health's sales grew to ₹16,101 crore (up from ₹14,022 crore), but profits slipped to ₹645 crore from last year's ₹845 crore.

This quarter, though, things are looking up: sales hit ₹4,232 crore and profit bounced back to ₹262 crore after a flat previous quarter.

The company says it's staying transparent with investors—something that could help keep confidence strong going forward.