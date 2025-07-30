Next Article
Star Health shares rise 3.5% on government-nominated director appointment
Star Health's shares climbed 3.54% on Wednesday, hitting ₹441.85 each. The boost came following the company dropped its latest quarterly results and brought in a new government-nominated director.
Star Health has also been making an effort to connect with investors through meetings and presentations.
Sales up, profits down for Star Health
For the year ending March 2025, Star Health's sales grew to ₹16,101 crore (up from ₹14,022 crore), but profits slipped to ₹645 crore from last year's ₹845 crore.
This quarter, though, things are looking up: sales hit ₹4,232 crore and profit bounced back to ₹262 crore after a flat previous quarter.
The company says it's staying transparent with investors—something that could help keep confidence strong going forward.