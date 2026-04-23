Starbucks cuts tech roles to streamline operations amid restructuring
Business
Starbucks is letting go of some tech team members as part of a bigger plan to streamline how the company works.
The exact number of layoffs isn't public, but Starbucks says this move is separate from shifting some tech jobs to Nashville, a change that's expected to hold up to 2,000 jobs over time.
Starbucks names Anand Varadarajan CTO
These layoffs are just one piece of Starbucks's broader reset under CEO Brian Niccol, who stepped in back in 2024 to tackle falling sales and make things run smoother.
The company's also closed hundreds of stores and cut thousands of jobs over the past year.
With Anand Varadarajan now leading as chief technology officer, expect more focus on making Starbucks's tech smarter and operations more efficient.