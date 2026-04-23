Starbucks cuts tech roles to streamline operations amid restructuring

Starbucks names Anand Varadarajan CTO

These layoffs are just one piece of Starbucks's broader reset under CEO Brian Niccol, who stepped in back in 2024 to tackle falling sales and make things run smoother.

The company's also closed hundreds of stores and cut thousands of jobs over the past year.

With Anand Varadarajan now leading as chief technology officer, expect more focus on making Starbucks's tech smarter and operations more efficient.