Why Starbucks Korea has fired its CEO

Starbucks Korea's CEO Son Jung-hyun has been fired over a controversial marketing campaign. The company had used the term "Tank Day" to promote its new line of coffee cups, called "Tank tumblers." The promotion was launched yesterday, the anniversary of a deadly pro-democracy uprising in South Korea in 1980. The term "Tank Day" drew widespread criticism for evoking memories of military vehicles used to crush protesters during this uprising.

Historical context What was the Gwangju uprising? The Gwangju uprising was a major turning point in South Korea's struggle for democracy. It witnessed students and civilians rising against military rule, only to be violently suppressed by troops over 10 days. Official records state that 165 civilians were killed, while 65 went missing and another 376 died from injuries later on. However, many believe the actual death toll was much higher than these numbers suggest.

Official backlash President condemned the promotion The controversial promotion by Starbucks was condemned by South Korean President Lee Jae Myung. He attended the commemorations for the uprising's anniversary and accused the company of "mocking" its victims. On X, he wrote, "I am outraged by this inhumane and disgraceful conduct, a profiteering stunt that denies the values of the South Korean community, fundamental human rights and democracy."

Advertisement