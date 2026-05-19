Why Starbucks Korea has fired its CEO
What's the story
Starbucks Korea's CEO Son Jung-hyun has been fired over a controversial marketing campaign. The company had used the term "Tank Day" to promote its new line of coffee cups, called "Tank tumblers." The promotion was launched yesterday, the anniversary of a deadly pro-democracy uprising in South Korea in 1980. The term "Tank Day" drew widespread criticism for evoking memories of military vehicles used to crush protesters during this uprising.
Historical context
What was the Gwangju uprising?
The Gwangju uprising was a major turning point in South Korea's struggle for democracy. It witnessed students and civilians rising against military rule, only to be violently suppressed by troops over 10 days. Official records state that 165 civilians were killed, while 65 went missing and another 376 died from injuries later on. However, many believe the actual death toll was much higher than these numbers suggest.
Official backlash
President condemned the promotion
The controversial promotion by Starbucks was condemned by South Korean President Lee Jae Myung. He attended the commemorations for the uprising's anniversary and accused the company of "mocking" its victims. On X, he wrote, "I am outraged by this inhumane and disgraceful conduct, a profiteering stunt that denies the values of the South Korean community, fundamental human rights and democracy."
Corporate response
Starbucks Korea has issued an apology
The decision to fire Son was made by Shinsegae Group, which runs the Starbucks chain in South Korea. In light of the controversy, Starbucks Korea issued a formal apology. "We sincerely bow our heads in apology to the spirits of May 18," it said. The company also promised to improve "historical awareness and ethical standards" among employees through training programs to avoid such incidents in future.