Starbucks shareholders urge against re-electing board members over labor issues
Some major Starbucks shareholders are urging others to vote against re-electing two board members, Jorgen Vig Knudstorp and Beth Ford, at the March 25 meeting.
This comes after long-stalled negotiations with Starbucks Workers United (SBWU), the union representing baristas at roughly 650-680 stores since 2021.
Shareholders point to financial risks and dissolved oversight committee
Shareholders say the board dropped the ball on labor issues, pointing to a dissolved oversight committee and warning of financial risks, like a recent $38.9 million settlement.
The union wants higher starting pay ($17 an hour), inflation-based raises, and better staffing.
With thousands of baristas striking last year and more than 100 unfair labor practice charges filed, this vote could shape how Starbucks handles worker concerns going forward.