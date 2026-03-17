Starbucks shareholders urge against re-electing board members over labor issues

Shareholders point to financial risks and dissolved oversight committee

Shareholders say the board dropped the ball on labor issues, pointing to a dissolved oversight committee and warning of financial risks, like a recent $38.9 million settlement.

The union wants higher starting pay ($17 an hour), inflation-based raises, and better staffing.

With thousands of baristas striking last year and more than 100 unfair labor practice charges filed, this vote could shape how Starbucks handles worker concerns going forward.