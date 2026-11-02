Start-up funding in India falls 61% year-on-year in October
What's the story
Indian start-ups raised $678 million in October, marking a significant 47.5% decline from the previous month. The drop is largely attributed to the absence of major funding rounds during this period. According to Entrackr data, no start-up bagged a funding round of $100 million or more in October. Only Tessolve and Even Healthcare crossed the $50 million mark during this time.
Funding breakdown
Growth-stage deals dominate despite overall funding decline
Despite the overall downturn in funding, growth-stage deals were bolstered by contributions from Boldfit, DailyObjects, RapidCanvas, and Nat Habit.
According to Entrackr's data, October witnessed 20 growth and late-stage deals worth $414.6 million and 79 early-stage deals worth $263 million.
There were also nine undisclosed deals during this period.
Yearly comparison
Year-on-year comparison highlights stark contrast
The funding for Indian start-ups in October 2026 was a far cry from the same month last year.
The total funding dropped by 60.8% to $678 million from $1.73 billion in October 2025.