Starting October 1 government mandates Aadhaar eKYC for subsidized LPG
Starting October 1, the government has made eKYC (Aadhaar biometric verification) a must for getting subsidized LPG cylinders.
If you haven't completed this step, you'll have to pay full price, no discounts.
Oil companies like Indian Oil, BPCL, and HPCL are following this new rule to make sure only eligible households get the benefit.
Telangana 11L may miss LPG subsidy
If your eKYC isn't done, you can still buy smaller 5kg or 10kg cylinders, but at market rates (for example, ₹846.50 for 5kg in Hyderabad), which is lower than the subsidized rate of ₹994 for a regular 14.2kg cylinder.
In Telangana alone, about 11 lakh people might miss out on subsidies until they update their details.
Distributors are prepping for more demand for small cylinders as festival season kicks in and orders without eKYC are now being canceled.