Starting October 1 government mandates Aadhaar eKYC for subsidized LPG

If your eKYC isn't done, you can still buy smaller 5kg or 10kg cylinders, but at market rates (for example, ₹846.50 for 5kg in Hyderabad), which is lower than the subsidized rate of ₹994 for a regular 14.2kg cylinder.

In Telangana alone, about 11 lakh people might miss out on subsidies until they update their details.

Distributors are prepping for more demand for small cylinders as festival season kicks in and orders without eKYC are now being canceled.