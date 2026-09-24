Starting October 15 UPI EMIs above ₹2,000 attract ₹5 fee
Business
Starting October 15, 2026, UPI payments above ₹2,000 made for loan repayments or equated monthly installments (EMIs) will have a flat ₹5 fee added.
The good news? This charge will not affect you if you are just paying back your loan. It is the lenders and collection agencies who will cover it.
MDR applies, autopay EMIs exempt
This new merchant discount rate (MDR) fee applies to spending transactions and debt-collection UPI payments above ₹2,000, not directly to borrowers.
Plus, if you use UPI AutoPay for your EMIs (over ₹2,000), you are totally exempt from this fee.
So for most people making everyday payments or using AutoPay, nothing changes.