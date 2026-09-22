Startups use AI to reduce headcount while growing fast
Business
Startups are leaning on AI to get more done with fewer people.
Companies like Butternut AI and Lindy have trimmed their teams by letting AI handle tasks that used to need a human touch, like engineering and marketing.
For example, Butternut AI went from nine employees down to four, running around the clock thanks to its tech.
AgentCollect cut staff after automating billing
This isn't just about cutting costs: startups like Retell AI and Emergent (from Y Combinator's 2024 batch) are growing fast with tiny teams.
AgentCollect dropped from 50 to 30 staff by automating billing work, and CEO John Banner shared that this lets people focus on more creative projects instead of routine tasks.
For many startups, smart use of AI means staying lean without slowing down.