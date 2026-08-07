State Bank of India becomes 1st bank crossing ₹50.47L/cr advances

SBI now holds nearly 23% of the outstanding advances of scheduled commercial banks in India, making it the clear leader over rivals like HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank.

Its loan book is nearly 1.7 times those of HDFC Bank and more than triple ICICI's.

Meanwhile, outstanding bank credit across scheduled commercial banks grew 18.6% year-over-year. On a sequential basis, system-wide credit expanded 1.8%, supported by resilient demand from retail and MSME borrowers, continued lending to NBFCs, and a gradual recovery in corporate credit.

SBI's market value sits at ₹10.13 lakh crore, making it India's fifth-most valuable listed company, and its stock is nearly 12% so far this year!