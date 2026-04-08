State Bank of India shares climb over 3% to ₹1,066

HSBC rates SBI as buy

Analysts remain upbeat about SBI's future. HSBC rated its buy rating, pointing to solid loan and deposit growth last quarter.

Even with some challenges ahead, like an RBI directive on $5 billion in short rupee positions, many experts see SBI as a standout among big banks.

SBI's one-year return of nearly 38.75% leaves Nifty 50's 6.35% in the dust. Plus, with a price-to-earnings ratio of just 11.2, SBI looks like a pretty attractive bet right now.