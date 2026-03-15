States cash in on oil price surge amid Iran conflict

Alaska and Wyoming are also seeing major boosts

Alaska and Wyoming are also seeing major boosts:

Higher oil prices may reduce pressure on Alaska's projected $1.6 billion budget shortfall or lessen the need to tap savings, while an analysis showed that if oil averaged $100 per barrel, Wyoming's revenue could increase by roughly $40 million a month.

Leaders say these oil profits are funding not just education and infrastructure, but also supporting local businesses; Hobbs Mayor Jonathan Sena points out hospitality and retail are getting a real lift from all the activity.