States sue Meta alleging apps designed to addict young users
Business
Meta, the company behind Facebook and Instagram, is in court this week after a group of states accused it of making its apps addictive for young people.
The lawsuit claims Meta allegedly designed addictive features for kids in its apps, and now faces potential penalties as high as $1.4 trillion, close to Meta's $1.5 trillion market value.
Mark Zuckerberg expected to testify
Meta denies doing anything wrong, saying it's "confident the evidence will show our longstanding commitment to supporting young people."
Meta founder and chief Mark Zuckerberg is expected to testify.
If the states win, social media rules could get a lot stricter, especially with thousands more lawsuits lined up against big tech over how their platforms affect teens.