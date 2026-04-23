STCH raises $5.5 million to remove guesswork from fabric development
Business
STCH, a contract manufacturing platform, has landed $5.5 million in fresh funding from Omnivore, Kae Capital, and WVC.
Their big idea? Use AI to take the guesswork out of fabric development, helping brands like Shein and Being Human quickly match their designs with what's trending globally.
STCH scales AI and sustainable textiles
Instead of old-school trial and error, STCH's AI scans worldwide fashion trends and analyzes fabric types across its network in India and Asia.
They're also pushing for greener textiles by swapping out petrochemical fibers for biodegradable ones.
With this new funding, they plan to boost their AI tools, build a fabric R&D lab, and take their tech to markets like the US and Spain, making India a key player in sustainable fashion innovation.