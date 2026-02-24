Stellantis racks up €22.2 billion loss going all-electric

Most of the charge is tied to scrapping or reworking products

Most of the €14.7 billion charge is tied to scrapping or reworking products—like canceling new EVs and writing off platforms that didn't work out.

There's also €2.1 billion set aside for resizing their EV supply chain, plus another €5.4 billion for warranty fixes and restructuring costs.

On top of that, they'll be paying out €6.5 billion over four years.