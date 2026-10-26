Sterlite targets ₹20,000cr by FY29 with AI data center push
Business
Sterlite Technologies, based in Pune, has set a bold goal: reaching ₹20,000 crore in revenue by FY29.
The company is leaning into AI data centers and high-end connectivity products, with big plans for the North American market.
Managing Director Ankit Agarwal sounds optimistic thanks to a hefty over ₹35,000 crore order book and improved profit margin targets.
Sterlite's Lakshya aims 50-60% data revenue
Sterlite's Lakshya plan aims for 50-60% of revenue to come from the data center segment, while telecom and fiber stay in the mix.
They're also investing 2% of revenue into R and D to keep innovating.
Investors seem excited (Sterlite's stock has gained more than 558% over the past year), reflecting strong faith in their ambitious growth plans.