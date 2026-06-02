Sterlite Technologies hits 52-week high on $1B deal, $100 million expansion Business Jun 02, 2026

Sterlite Technologies just hit a 52-week stock high after landing a massive $1 billion contract with a global tech giant.

This move has investors buzzing, especially as demand for AI and faster internet keeps growing.

The company's also planning to pump up to $100 million into its US factories to ramp up production for AI data centers and next-generation connectivity.