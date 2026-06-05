Sterlite Technologies leads India stock surge amid AI boom

Amazon and Alphabet invest in India

Global players are betting big on India too: Amazon is investing $12.7 billion in cloud infrastructure by 2030, while Alphabet is putting $15 billion into an AI hub in Visakhapatnam.

Altogether, companies tied to this boom have added $47 billion in value just this year.

With experts predicting over $1.2 trillion will pour into hyperscale data centers worldwide from 2025 to 2027, it looks like Indian suppliers are finally getting their time in the spotlight.