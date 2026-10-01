Sterlite Technologies shares climb after $1.2 billion hyperscale order
Sterlite Technologies (STL) shares got a nice boost this week, up 4.80% to ₹953.55 after the company landed a huge $1.2 billion order from a hyperscale partner.
STL will supply optical connectivity products every year from 2026 through 2030, and the deal even includes safeguards in case demand or supply hits any bumps.
STL Networks emerges lowest RailTel bidder
This isn't STL's only win lately: STL Networks emerged as the lowest bidder for a contract from RailTel Corporation of India too.
Analysts say confidence is high thanks to STL's hyperscaler orders, record earnings and aggressive FY29 growth targets.
The stock has already delivered an impressive 415% return in just six months, and experts like Virat Jagad Sr think there's still room to grow if it keeps trading above the 900-910 zone.