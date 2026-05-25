Sterlite Technologies shares rise after $1.11bn AI data center deal

Sterlite Technologies Neuralis fuels 175% rally

This win is thanks to STL's strong R&D game and its new Neuralis portfolio designed for heavy-duty AI clusters.

The stock has already soared over 175% in just three months, taking STL's market cap past ₹20,500 crore.

But heads up, the stock looks overbought right now, so a short-term dip wouldn't be surprising.