Sterlite Technologies up over 530% as data center stocks surge

Hyperscale data spending to top $1.2T

A Bloomberg index tracking 28 Indian data center-related firms shot up by $47 billion in value this year, even as the broader Nifty 500 lost ground.

With global spending on hyperscale data centers expected to top $1.2 trillion between 2025 and 2027, investor interest is only growing, especially in companies supplying power and cooling gear like Hitachi Energy India and ABB India.