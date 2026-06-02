STMicroelectronics raises 2026 data center revenue forecast to $1B
Business
STMicroelectronics just boosted its data center revenue forecast, now expecting $1 billion in 2026, almost double its earlier estimate.
The jump comes as demand for AI infrastructure soars and the company ramps up production, with 2027 revenues possibly doubling again.
STMicroelectronics shares hit 25 year high
This upbeat outlook sent STMicro's shares to a 25-year high, climbing 10% and landing among Europe's top stock performers.
Its focus on building tech for AI systems (not just chips) has analysts predicting even stronger growth ahead.