Your stock buybacks will now be taxed as capital gains

In a major policy shift, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has proposed taxing the proceeds of stock buybacks as capital gains instead of dividend income. The move, announced during her Union Budget speech today, is aimed at addressing a complex tax rule that has been widely criticized for its punitive impact on promoters and shareholders. Non-corporate promoters shall now pay a special capital-gains tax rate of 30% on share buybacks.

Tax rates Corporate promoters to pay 22% effective tax rate Corporate promoters will now be liable to pay a 22% effective tax rate on share buybacks. Ankit Agarwal, Managing Director of Alankit Limited, said this move is an attempt to curb tax arbitrage and ensure fairness in the system. He added that it would promote more transparent and disciplined capital allocation practices among companies.

Tax reform Step toward simplifying tax framework The new tax regime will treat the entire consideration received on buybacks as capital gains, not dividends. This change is aimed at addressing previous inconsistencies where dividends were taxed at the taxpayer's slab rate while capital gains were offset against other capital gains. Rajarshi Dasgupta, Executive Director of Tax at AQUILAW, welcomed this move as a step toward simplifying the tax framework and providing greater clarity for companies and investors planning buybacks.

