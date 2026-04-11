Indian stock-market will remain closed on this day next week

Future closures

Upcoming market holidays in 2026

After the upcoming closure, there are nine more trading suspensions scheduled for 2026. The next market holidays after Ambedkar Jayanti will be Maharashtra Day on May 1 and Bakri Id on May 28. In the latter half of the year, markets will remain closed for Muharram (June 26), Ganesh Chaturthi (September 14), Gandhi Jayanti (October 2), Dussehra (October 20), Diwali Balipratipada (November 10), and Guru Nanak Jayanti (November 24).