Indian stock-market will remain closed on this day next week
What's the story
The Indian stock market is gearing up for a holiday-shortened week, with the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) closing on Tuesday (April 14). The closure is in observance of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Jayanti. This comes after a two-session break last week due to Good Friday and Mahavir Jayanti celebrations.
Future closures
Upcoming market holidays in 2026
After the upcoming closure, there are nine more trading suspensions scheduled for 2026. The next market holidays after Ambedkar Jayanti will be Maharashtra Day on May 1 and Bakri Id on May 28. In the latter half of the year, markets will remain closed for Muharram (June 26), Ganesh Chaturthi (September 14), Gandhi Jayanti (October 2), Dussehra (October 20), Diwali Balipratipada (November 10), and Guru Nanak Jayanti (November 24).
Trading
MCX to observe morning session closure on April 14
The Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) will observe a morning session closure on Ambedkar Jayanti but resume trading in the evening. MCX's annual calendar lists 16 trading holidays for 2026, including partial or full-day closures. However, the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange will remain closed for both morning and evening sessions on this day.