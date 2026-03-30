STOXX 600 flat as investors await Germany's inflation data

Brent above $115 fuels inflation fears

The conflict in the Middle East has pushed Brent crude oil above $115 a barrel, fuelling inflation fears and raising concerns about higher shipping costs and consumer prices.

Germany's upcoming CPI and HICP reports could show just how much these global issues are hitting wallets across Europe.

Meanwhile, corporate news also made waves: INWIT shares fell 3.1% after Telecom Italia said it had ended a long-term lease contract with the company, while Rio Tinto stock jumped nearly 5% as its Australian port operations got back on track.