STOXX 600 flat as investors await Germany's inflation data
European stocks barely budged on Monday, with the STOXX 600 index staying flat.
Investors are waiting to see what Germany's new inflation numbers reveal, especially since rising oil prices and tensions in the Middle East have everyone watching for signs of higher costs.
Brent above $115 fuels inflation fears
The conflict in the Middle East has pushed Brent crude oil above $115 a barrel, fuelling inflation fears and raising concerns about higher shipping costs and consumer prices.
Germany's upcoming CPI and HICP reports could show just how much these global issues are hitting wallets across Europe.
Meanwhile, corporate news also made waves: INWIT shares fell 3.1% after Telecom Italia said it had ended a long-term lease contract with the company, while Rio Tinto stock jumped nearly 5% as its Australian port operations got back on track.